NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least three firefighters were hurt and more than 190 responded to a massive fire at an auto shop in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the FDNY.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Atlantic and Autumn avenues in East New York.

The FDNY said hazmat crews were requested due to chemicals at the scene.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke poured out of the building. The smoke reportedly could be seen for miles.

Investigators say the fire was fueled by a number of combustible materials inside.

Three injured firefighters were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.