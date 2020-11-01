By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As advertised, Sunday was a milder but wetter finish to the weekend. After a bit of sunshine in the morning, rain quickly moved into the area, and will quickly move out at night as a cold front sweeps through.
Expect blustery and cold conditions overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 20s and 30s, so bundle up!
Monday morning will feel frigid by comparison with wind chills in the teens and 20s, along with a few passing snowflakes! The good news is that we expect sunshine to return by lunchtime, but it’ll still be cold and windy with temps only in the low 40s.
Conditions will improve for the rest of the week, with dry weather prevailing along with a serious warmup, too. How about from upper 40s on Election Day to upper 60s by the weekend?
