NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child and two adults were injured in a shooting outside a Harlem supermarket on Saturday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Lenox Avenue near West 116th Street.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police were later told that two additional victims who were also shot in front of the supermarket had walked into a local hospital.

#NYPD detectives are working hard to identify the perpetrators responsible for this crime. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect’s identity is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @nypdtips — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) November 1, 2020

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot in the arm and an 8-year-old girl was shot in the knee. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

