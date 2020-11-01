Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several homes were set ablaze Sunday morning in a gas explosion in Nassau County, Long Island fire officials said.
Multiple fire departments are responding to the scene on West Avenue in Meadowmere.
Video from the scene shows heave flames and smoke.
It’s unclear how many homes were set on fire or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
