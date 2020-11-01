NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men they say are connected to a triple shooting outside a supermarket in Harlem that injured two adults and an 8-year-old girl.

The shooting happened on Lenox Avenue near West 116th Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police released pictures of the wanted men Sunday.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police were later told that two additional victims who were also shot in front of the supermarket had walked into a local hospital.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot in the arm and an 8-year-old girl was shot in the knee. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

#NYPD detectives are working hard to identify the perpetrators responsible for this crime. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect’s identity is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) November 1, 2020

Investigators determined the two men pictured got into an argument that turned physical before the shooting. Both men, police said, were seen firing at each other and their stray bullets hit the victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

