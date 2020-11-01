NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Nov. 2, parents with children attending New York City Public Schools can opt-in to blended learning – a mix of remote and in-person classes.

Parents have until Nov. 15 to decide whether or not to switch their kids out of all remote classes.

The 14-day opt-in period is the only time parents will be allowed to make the change this school year.

This is a change to our original approach, based on 2 important lessons learned: we need to give families more time to be aware of the chance to change their preference, and it can take time for schools to program their students and staff, and we want to make sure they have it. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) October 26, 2020

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio finally released school attendance figures, after CBS2 repeatedly demanded answers.

De Blasio said attendance averages about 85%, which he acknowledged is lower than pre-COVID.

According to the mayor:

Remote learning attendance is at 85.5%

In-person attendance is at 82.9%

De Blasio said those numbers need to improve.

“We have work to do. We have work to do to help parents and kids know they can come back safely. We have work to do to increase attendance percentages every day. And we’ll be doing that work day by day, family by family,” he said.

Officials also announced COVID testing data for New York City schools will be posted online. To find that information, click here.

