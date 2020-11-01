Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will start fining travelers who don’t wear a mask or face covering.
Starting Nov. 2, anyone who refuses to wear a mask or face covering could face a $50 fine.
Face coverings are required at Port Authority facilities, including airport terminals, train stations and bus terminals to help protect fellow passengers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.
