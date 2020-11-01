Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger in the backseat of a cab was shot and killed by a man on a moped Sunday morning in Queens, according to police.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in Elmhurst.

Police said the cab was stopped at a red light on Broadway at 81st Street when two men on a moped pull-up.

Police said the cab was stopped at a red light on Broadway at 81st Street when two men on a moped pulled up and one opened fire. (credit: CBS2)

One of the men opened fire on the cab, shooting the passenger in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cab driver was not hurt.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

