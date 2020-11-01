Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger in the backseat of a cab was shot and killed by a man on a moped Sunday morning in Queens, according to police.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. in Elmhurst.
Police said the cab was stopped at a red light on Broadway at 81st Street when two men on a moped pull-up.
One of the men opened fire on the cab, shooting the passenger in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The cab driver was not hurt.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
