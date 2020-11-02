Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A body was discovered Monday on subway tracks in Lower Manhattan.
MTA employees were doing track inspection work around 2 a.m. near Wall and Williams Street when they came upon the body deep inside a tunnel.
Police said the body was burned and decomposed. It appeared to have been there for some time.
The medical examiner’s office will not determine the cause of death.
