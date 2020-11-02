NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The impressive early voter turnout has made it pretty clear that this year’s general election has been unlike any other, as efforts have been put in place to protect voters from the threat of COVID-19.

While every polling site will be enforcing safe social distancing, other rules vary across the Tri-State Area, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Monday.

In New York, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Polling sites in the city will increase from 88 early voting sites to 1,200 on Tuesday.

MORE: Campaign 2020: Tri-State Area Voter Guide For Nov. 3 General Election

Sabrina Castillo is director of partnerships and outreach for the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

“If you were trying to make a plan to go vote early and you weren’t able to do that, you might have a different polling place on Election Day,” Castillo said.

So Castillo is reminding voters to look up their correct polling site.

MORE: Campaign 2020: New York City Businesses Preparing For Election Day Protests

New York state does not require identification. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3. Or they must be returned in person by 9 p.m. on Election Day.

But what if you didn’t receive your absentee ballot, or you mailed it in and can’t track it?

“If you have any concerns about the status of your ballot, we’re asking if you feel comfortable to go vote in person. That in-person vote will count over your ballot you may have submitted,” Castillo said.

MORE: Voting In New York, New Jersey, Connecticut: When & Where To Cast Your Ballot

In New Jersey, the general election is primarily vote by mail.

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be received no later than Nov. 10. Or they must be turned in in person by the close of polls on Election Day.

Any New Jersey voter without a mail-in ballot can go to their designated polling place to fill out a provisional ballot.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

There was no early voting in Connecticut, where polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters may be asked to show identification. New voters may also need to show proof to residence.

Absentee ballots must be received by the local town clerk by the close of polls on Tuesday or they won’t be counted.

As long as you’re in line before polls close you will be able to vote. If you live in New York or New Jersey you can’t wear political apparel into a polling site, like a hat or shirt with a candidate’s name.

And New Yorkers, as meaningful as voting is, ballot selfies are a big no-no.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.