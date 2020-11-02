By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody. Make sure to wear the heavy coat as you head out the door.

It’s going to be downright frigid outside, as wind chills are expected to be in the teens and 20s. Not only that, but there will be a few passing snow showers, especially north and west of New York City.

The good news is that we expect sunshine to return by lunchtime, but it’ll still be cold and windy with temperatures only in the low 40s.

Our weather will be improving each day through the rest of the week, with dry conditions prevailing into the weekend. Expect a nice warm-up as well. How about temps near 50 on Election Day and near 70 by the weekend? Enjoy the mild spell now because we are in November, and it can’t last forever.

