NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man on an e-bike Sunday in Manhattan.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the corner of East 97th Street and Second Avenue.
Polices said 42-year-old Ernesto Guzman, of East Harlem, was riding an e-bike south on Second Ave. He was believed to be delivering pizza.
A black Chevy Tahoe driving west on 97th Street hit Guzman, leaving him badly injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver fled the scene, and the vehicle was later recovered unoccupied about a block away at the corner of 96th Street and Third Avenue.
The NYPD Highway Division’s collision investigation squad is looking into the crash. So far, no arrests have been made.
