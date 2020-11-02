CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, New York, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a deadly fire in Yonkers appears to be suspicious.

(credit: CBS2)

Investigators say the fire at 144 Waverly Street appears to have been set intentionally.

An accelerant was found at the scene.

Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the home, and a woman with burns over 80% of her body.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine a motive for the fire.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply