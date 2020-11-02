Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a deadly fire in Yonkers appears to be suspicious.
Investigators say the fire at 144 Waverly Street appears to have been set intentionally.
An accelerant was found at the scene.
Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the home, and a woman with burns over 80% of her body.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are trying to determine a motive for the fire.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- New York Requiring Out-Of-State Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Arriving, Then Mandatory 3-Day Quarantine
- Campaign 2020: Trump Caravans Disrupt Travel On Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge, Garden State Parkway
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.