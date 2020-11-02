NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is ramping up access to free COVID testing in the Bronx.

The New York City Test & Trace Corps is partnering with Essen Health Care to offer the tests.

Mobile testing units will initially roll out to Soundview and Castle Hill Monday, then target neighboring areas currently underserved.

“Every New Yorker should get tested for COVID-19, and that begins with providing easy access to free testing in communities where the need is greatest,” said NYC Test & Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long. “We are pleased to partner with Essen Health Care to expand testing options in underserved areas of the Bronx, and the Test & Trace Corps will provide the full range of our free support services to anyone who tests positive.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The Bronx community has been hardest hit with this virus from the beginning, so safe and accurate testing is a necessary resource required to maintain community health. We are pleased to be able to bring access to more people through this vital partnership,” said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, founder and chief medical officer of Essen Health Care.

“Our partnership with Essen Health Care brings COVID-19 testing within reach for more people in the Bronx, at a moment when we need to fight back the virus in our communities,” said Annabel Palma, Chief Equity Officer of the NYC Test & Trace Corps. “I urge all residents to get tested often, even if they have no symptoms, and we will offer all the support you may need, regardless of immigration status.”

Mobile units will be located:

Lafayette Avenue & White Plains Road, 9 a.m-2 p.m. Monday & Tuesday

Fordham Road and University Avenue, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday

181 Street and Grand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday & Friday

Testing is free, confidential, and no appointment is required.

You can also schedule an appointment at 16 other locations in the Bronx by CLICKING HERE.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.