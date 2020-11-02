Winds will gust from 45-50 mph through the day. That said, a wind advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state area until about 6 PM. The other side of the story will be the cold — one of our coldest days yet, for sure — with temperatures running about 15 degrees below normal. Highs will be in the low 40s, but because of the wind, it will only feel like the 30s.

It will be cold and blustery tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the upper 30s, but with the wind it will only feel like the upper 20s and low 30s around daybreak.

A passing shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning, otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Expect highs in the upper 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 40.

Wednesday will be sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s.