CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Donald Trump, Garden State Parkway, Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Local TV, Trump caravan, Westchester County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supporters of President Donald Trump made their presence known in the Tri-State Area on Sunday.

A large Trump caravan weaved it’s way through Westchester County, at one point stopping traffic on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge before continuing to a rally at Palisades Center in the Rockland County community of West Nyack.

MORE2020 Election Live Updates: Trump Blitzes Swing States As Biden Focuses On Pennsylvania

New York State Sen. David Carlucci was not impressed by the display.

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters. Trump supporters are seen on social media, exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic. The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law,” Carlucci said in a statement.

In New Jersey, police said a Trump caravan caused about a five-mile back-up on the northern side of the Garden State Parkway.

The caravan was reportedly organized by a Jewish group that was heading to a rally in Union County.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments (9)
  1. cee stom says:
    November 2, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Biden is Wall Street’s best friend and has been for 47 years! He is from Delaware, you know, where the Fat Cat’s have his there money for generations now! Biden is Big Pharma’s mascot while Trump is bring drug prices to all time lower and bringing power back the consumer when it comes to healthcare. Joe Biden never saw a weapons contractor hid didn’t love! Trump is end wars! Weapons Contractors love Biden and hate Trump. The working man’s friend. Trump ended leaving government to take lobbying jobs(legal PAYOFFS) for five years. It was one of his first actions in office. People are to stupid to even understand what the hell populism is. The washington careerist political class hates Trump because he cut of their ability to be paid by corporate power. Wake the hell up. Biden is the perfect example of the lobbyist problem that Bill Clinton promised to get rid of and in reality expanded to a larger scale than ever before. Trump is the first one who came in and stopped it. Wow. Wow. Wow. People are clueless. They want healthcare to become worse than a visit to Social Security or the DMV. Here is a number, we will see you in 3 hours. Oh you need reconstructive orthopaedic surgery, here is the waiting list, we’ll see you in 4 years. In the mean time go buy a walking cane for that limp. Biden is a corporate puppet.

    Reply
  2. Jim1937 says:
    November 2, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Blocking freeways by BLM and Antifa is different, right? No wonder I refer to CBS as Continuous Bull Schiff.

    Reply
  3. ??? says:
    November 2, 2020 at 8:43 am

    At this point, both sides are filled with morons.

    Reply
  4. Rational individual says:
    November 2, 2020 at 4:34 am

    You can tell their level of intelligence by their actions.

    Reply
    1. Rexford Finegan says:
      November 2, 2020 at 7:50 am

      Who Antifa or BLM? Please impress me Mr. Rational. LOL.

      Reply
  5. Jose of Miami Beach says:
    November 1, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    WHY MUST THESE PEOPLE HAVE TO REMIND US OF THEIR REPREHENSIBLE HERO WHEN 7/8 OF THE NATION IS VOTING FOR JOE BIDEN? JOE BIDEN IS THE WORKINGMAN’S FRIEND. TRUMP IS BOUGHT AND PAID FOR BY THE GREEDY BOURGEOISIE. ON NOVEMBER 3rd, WITH A SINGLE VOICE WE WILL SAY TO TRUMP, “YOU’RE FIRED”.

    Reply
    1. VALERI BELLOMO says:
      November 2, 2020 at 3:01 am

      Conservatives vote in person the American way. Only sheep count chickens. Trump 2020

      Reply
  6. LA NUKKA says:
    November 1, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    But BLM + Antifa can burn, loot + riot + destroy the DNC run cities. This is WHY TRUMP is MAGA 2020.

    Reply
  7. James of Rockland says:
    November 1, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    It’S THE TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE!!! HOW DARE YOU SPEAK AS RACISTS DUE AGAINST THE NATIVE TAPPAN TRIBE AS WELL AS THE ORIGINAL DUTCH FOUNDERS!!! CUOMO IS A DISGUSTING DICTATOR AND NO ONE HERE CALLS IT BY THAT NAME!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply