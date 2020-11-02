NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supporters of President Donald Trump made their presence known in the Tri-State Area on Sunday.

A large Trump caravan weaved it’s way through Westchester County, at one point stopping traffic on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge before continuing to a rally at Palisades Center in the Rockland County community of West Nyack.

New York State Sen. David Carlucci was not impressed by the display.

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters. Trump supporters are seen on social media, exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic. The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law,” Carlucci said in a statement.

In New Jersey, police said a Trump caravan caused about a five-mile back-up on the northern side of the Garden State Parkway.

The caravan was reportedly organized by a Jewish group that was heading to a rally in Union County.

