NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect caught on camera punching a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis repored, police are calling it an unprovoked attack.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the corner of East 13th Street and Avenue T in the Homecrest section.

Police said the boy was sitting on the curb waiting for a friend when he was attacked, sending him to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk behind the boy, bend over and punch him, causing the child to lose consciousness.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who just walked off.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

“I think it’s terrible, because this neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful, and nothing ever happened like that before,” neighbor Justin Chan told DeAngelis.

“Obviously, it’s disturbing, it’s disgusting. How could you do something like that, especially to a little child?” neighbor Morris Antar said. “I mean, the guy looked like he was a pretty big guy.”

The boy was taken to Coney Island Hospital with fractured facial bones, bleeding and bruising.

It’s been three weeks since the incident, and still no arrests.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.