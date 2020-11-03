GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County had the fourth-highest early voting percentage of any county in the state.

So traffic at polling places was steady but not overwhelming on Election Day.

As many as 10 thousand people voted at one of two early voting sites in Greenburgh between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. On Tuesday, the town had 41 polling places open, with voters determined to play their role in our democracy, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Pace University student Damonae Hargrove was the picture of Election Day persistence.

Hobbled by a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, she was determined to cast her ballot Tuesday, have her vote be counted and her voice be heard.

“By casting your vote, you can help make change,” Hargrove said, adding when asked about her tenacity, “Yeah, I want to get things done and I can be a part of that change, so that’s why I voted.”

In the northern suburbs of Westchester and Rockland counties, 187,000 voters took advantage of the nine-day early voting period, often braving long waits and on some days bad weather.

Short lines on Tuesday were a welcome sight for those who decided to go the traditional election day route.

“Of course I was,” voter Rod Parker said of seeing short lines. “Gotta go back to work now.”

“My mood is one of hope and faith and belief,” voter Judith Beville added.

In central Westchester and Rockland, a key race centers on replacing retiring Congresswoman Nita Lowey. It pits Democrat Mondaire Jones against Republican Maureen McArdle-Schulman and three independents.

Several voters told Aiello they’re hoping for less partisan rancor in Washington D.C.

“I hope that the politicians can find a median and come together and move forward, rather than fighting each other, and that’s how I voted with that thought in mind,” Vincent Casolaro said.

Westchester voters will also pick up a new district attorney on Tuesday. It will be Democrat Mimi Rocah, after her Republican challenger quit the race in September.

