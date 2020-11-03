NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Add another new face to New York’s congressional delegation.
On Tuesday night, Jamaal Bowman, an antiestablishment liberal who ousted a long-term incumbent in the Democratic primary, was elected to the House of Representatives in the 16th Congressional District, which represents parts of Westchester County and the Bronx.
The former school principal defeated Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus, a retired firefighter. There was no Republican candidate.
According to The Associated Press, with roughly 49% of the precincts reporting, Bowman had 85% of the vote.
Bowman, 44, set the stage for his election victory with a decisive primary win over 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, back in July.
During the campaign, Bowman spoke about growing up Black in public housing, being beaten by police officers at age 11, becoming a teacher and then a principal deeply involved in education reform.
