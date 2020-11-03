NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The story of this election turns out to be one of early voting.

1.1 million ballots were cast in New York City before polls opened Tuesday morning.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported seeing a few long lines early in the morning, but that first rush slowed down – at least for now.

So far Tuesday there have been just a few minor glitches, but overall voting has gone pretty smoothly, Duddridge reported.

“It’s life-changing. Life-changing to everybody. Every color, every race,” said Harlem resident Estelle Santiago.

Santiago got in line – socially distanced – at 5:30 a.m. to cast her ballot at PS 194 on 144th street in Harlem.

Polling sites were supposed to open at 6 a.m. at all 1,231 polling sites, but a handful of locations reported delays, like at PS 194, where doors were inexplicably still locked at opening time.

“There was a little problem in the beginning, but the fixed it really fast,” Santiago said. “The line was crazy. Everybody was coming to vote, and that’s the right thing to do today.”

“I got here around 6:30. It was a slight delay but it was fast, but I’ve got to go!” one voter said.

It was a different scene inside the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn, where by 9:30 a.m. you could vote in minutes, despite some voters complaining about a computer glitch. The Board of Elections says it was fixed fast.

“I figured I would come here on the actual day. It should be easy if everyone else was voting early,” said voter Maxwell Gonzalez.

“Everything’s been quite different, but you’ve got to come out and vote. And no line!” one voter said. “May the best man win.”

Despite many saying voting in a pandemic was relatively easy, some New Yorkers are still bracing for protests and unrest, no matter who wins the presidency. Storefronts have been boarded up, and police have upped enforcement, keeping some on edge.

“Nerve wracking overall. There’s people here voting, trying to make a difference. At the end of the day it’s going to be whatever choice. It can go either way. It’s suspenseful,” said voter Rose Liz.

“It’s an important day for me, for change, because we need it. We’ve had a long, rough four years,” a voter named Dante said.

If you haven’t voted and can’t make it out today but still have a mail-in ballot, you can put it in a drop box at a poll location, or deliver it to your local Board of Elections.

The polls are open until 9 p.m. As long as you’re in line when the polls close, you can still vote.

