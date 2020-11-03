NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has made an arrest after a grandmother was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

Luis Hernandez, 38, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

He allegedly shoved the 73-year-old woman off the platform at the Clinton-Washington station on October 19.

Police said Hernandez also punched her 82-year-old husband and 30-year-old grandson, who had asked him to stop smoking marijuana.

CBS2’s Chrisina Fan spoke with the couple’s daughter after the attack.

“How can there be people like this? You only say one thing and they turn around and assault you? There’s no law and order anymore in America,” Ren Cheng said through a translator.

Family members said the grandson is extremely close with his grandparents. He was taking them to a Medicaid office when they were beaten.

