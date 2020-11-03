NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of women they say violently robbed a livery cab driver last month in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 20 on Utica Avenue between Carroll and President streets in Crown Heights.
Police said the 29-year-old driver got into a dispute with four passengers, who punched him in the head.
The women also stole his cellphone and $100, police said. They were last seen heading north on Utica Avenue.
The victim refused medical attention on the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
