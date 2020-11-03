Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study revealed the stunning impact of the coronavirus in New York City.
Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found that more than 1.7 million New Yorkers have been infected with the virus.
That’s about 20% of the city’s population.
COVID-19 was likely present in the city long before the first case was confirmed on March 1.
It’s unclear when, but researchers say many asymptomatic and mild cases went undetected.
The study also found that the infection fatality rate is close to 1% — 10 times deadlier than the flu.
