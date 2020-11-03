ELECTION 2020Check Our Tri-State Area Voter Guide For When And Where To Cast Your Ballot
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Mount Sinai, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study revealed the stunning impact of the coronavirus in New York City.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found that more than 1.7 million New Yorkers have been infected with the virus.

That’s about 20% of the city’s population.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

COVID-19 was likely present in the city long before the first case was confirmed on March 1.

It’s unclear when, but researchers say many asymptomatic and mild cases went undetected.

The study also found that the infection fatality rate is close to 1% — 10 times deadlier than the flu.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply