SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Voters in the Garden State will decide Tuesday whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older through an amendment to the state constitution.

The latest poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows roughly 60% of likely voters said “yes” on that ballot question legalizing the cultivation and sale of marijuana, signaling New Jersey could soon be going green, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Tuesday.

There was only a trickle of voters at Park Middle School in Scotch Plains, as most have already turned in their mail-in ballot.

Resident Lila Maxwell said it was important for her to show up in person on Tuesday.

“This is an election of a lifetime,” Maxwell said. “I received a mail-in ballot in the mail, but I just feel more comfortable bringing it in person.”

Others Baker spoke with said they misplaced their ballots, but luckily a backup option was available until 8 p.m.

The question on the back of that ballot centered on whether New Jersey should go green. Marijuana legalization is in the hands of voters, after years of lacking legislative support.

“Most people know that marijuana is everywhere all the time already,” state Sen. Nicholas Scutari said.

Scutari, a Democrat, said it is a racial justice issue, adding arrests for possession are disproportionately higher for Blacks and Latinos, and it’s about money.

“Create economic engine for the state, moving forward, but not just taxation, but with job creation,” Scutari said.

But Republican Sen. Michael Doherty said not so fast, the money that comes in may go right out.

“We’ve already seen in other states it hasn’t brought in revenue and as a matter of fact it’s increased law enforcement costs tremendously,” Doherty said.

The New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police cite concerns about drug-impaired driving and the toxicity of today’s marijuana.

Political expert Jeanette Hoffman said if New Jersey residents vote “yes,” the state Legislature must pass a law and then create regulations.

“Setting up licenses for people who want to set up dispensaries. You’re talking about setting up limit for THC on products such as for edibles. You’re talking about setting up fines for driving under impairment,” Hoffman said.

Legalization would officially occur in January 2021, but it’s not like flipping a switch. In other states it has taken four-plus years to set up the industry.

More than 70 municipalities have signed a pact not to allow dispensaries in their towns.

