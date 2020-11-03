TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – State police in New Jersey say they’re looking at video to see if any enforcement will be handed down against people who took part in a caravan of Trump supporters.
The caravan stopped traffic on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday.
State Police Col. Patrick Callahan called their actions “irresponsible and dangerous.”
NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020
“There’s plenty of ways for people to make their voices heard, but when they endanger the lives of those traveling our highways and byways there really is no excuse for it,” Callahan said.
The cars and trucks on the parkway were reportedly heading to a rally in Union County.
More From CBS New York:
- Caught On Video: Man Sucker Punches 12-Year-Old In Random Assault
- NYC Businesses Start Boarding Up In Anticipation Of Election Unrest: ‘Better Safe Than Sorry’
- New Video: Suspects On Bicycles Swarm Attorney Randy Mastro’s Townhouse, Vandalize Property
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.