TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – State police in New Jersey say they’re looking at video to see if any enforcement will be handed down against people who took part in a caravan of Trump supporters.

The caravan stopped traffic on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday.

State Police Col. Patrick Callahan called their actions “irresponsible and dangerous.”

“There’s plenty of ways for people to make their voices heard, but when they endanger the lives of those traveling our highways and byways there really is no excuse for it,” Callahan said.

The cars and trucks on the parkway were reportedly heading to a rally in Union County.

