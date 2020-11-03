Comments
It will be cold and blustery this morning with wind chills in the 30s; an iso’d rain shower (snow shower N&W) can’t be ruled out. For this afternoon, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, diminishing winds and highs near 50 (wind chills in the 40s).
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with light to calm winds. Temps will fall into the low 40s with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be sunny and about 10 degrees warmer with highs near 60.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid 60s.