NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 72-year-old man and then fled the scene.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near East 211 Street and Paulding Avenue in the Bronx.

Police said the victim was crossing East 211 Street in a crosswalk when he was hit by a white, four-door sedan making a left turn from Paulding Avenue.

The driver took off, and then another car struck the victim as he was lying in the street.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

The victim was rushed to Montefiore North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 72-year-old Sidney Sele, from the Bronx.

