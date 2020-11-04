NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a man has died over one month after he was repeatedly punched by a man on the street in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Police say 79-year-old Angel Diaz, of Brooklyn, was outside his apartment building on Hoyt Street near Schermerhorn Street when an unknown man approached him and punched him.

In surveillance video, Diaz appears to try to hit the man with a cane before the man hits him in the head, causing Diaz to fall.

While Diaz is on the ground, the suspect crouches over him and repeatedly punches him in the face. The suspect then walks away.

Police say Diaz was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was later transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he died on Oct. 29. The cause of death has not yet been released.

The NYPD is trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.