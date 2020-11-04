NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two suspects in an ATM robbery pattern in Brooklyn.
According to police, the suspects have hauled off five different ATMS from different locations in Brooklyn, making off with around $50,000 in cash, or more.
Police say the suspects strike in the early morning hours. The first incident took place at 5:20 a.m. on August 30th at Atlantic and Grand Avenues..
They struck four more times in September, police said.
Police say the suspects were caught on surveillance loading the ATMs into a white van.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
More From CBS New York
- Coronavirus Impact: NYC Businesses Near Subways, In Grand Central Terminal Struggling To Get By
- Election 2020: New York City Largely Calm Overnight, Businesses Remain Boarded Up As Results Come In
- Study: 1.7 Million New Yorkers Have Been Infected With COVID-19
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.