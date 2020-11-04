NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With 95% of precincts reporting, Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis has declared victory against Democratic incumbent Max Rose in the contentious battle for New York City’s 11th Congressional District.

Rose has not conceded, saying he wants every vote counted.

But as CBS2’s John Dias reports, it appears the city’s only swing district has gone back to the Republicans. All indicators point to Malliotakis as the victor with 56% versus Rose’s 41%.

The district, which makes up Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn, traditionally voted Republican — until Rose, an Army veteran and former U.S. Ranger, flipped it back in 2018.

The race has been a fierce competition and was expected to be close.

Malliotakis played to the voters — its base is white, blue-collar voters, including a substantial number of active and retired New York City police officers and firefighters.

“A vote for me is a vote to bring public safety back to the streets of our city, to restore law and order, to make sure we reopen our economy, we bring back the American jobs lost here in New York and across the country, and to preserve the American dream,” she said Tuesday.

“I am not ignorant to the realities of the results that have already been turned in, but I do know that my opponent will join me in ensuring that the Board of Elections must conduct a fair and transparent process that demonstrates the strength of our democracy, rather than undermining it,” said Rose.

In a formal statement, Malliotakis said, “This race was about the hardworking New Yorker who obeys the law, pays their taxes and gets up every morning and goes to work.”

