NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears Democrat Mondaire Jones has won New York’s 17th Congressional District seat that was held by longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey.

In a tight race, Jones has 48% of the vote, compared to 45% for Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman.

Latest Results: 17th Congressional District

Lowey held the seat for the last seven years. Before that, Eliot Engel for a decade.

But Jones is part of a new progressive movement in Westchester County.

He challenged Lowey, who opted to retire, and it appears he was able to defeat Schulman, a retired New York City firefighter.

More Election 2020 Coverage:

Jones says he’ll tap into Lowey’s experience as he prepares for his next chapter.

“There is disagreement at times on policy issues. One thing that I’m really encouraged by is the fact that Congresswoman Lowey and I want to get to the same place on any number of policies. We may differ as to some of the details,” he said. “But I’m really, really grateful to be charting my own path forward.”

Jones campaigned on progressive issues, like police reform, the Green New Deal and Medicare for all.

More From CBS New York

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.