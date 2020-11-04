JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Voters in New Jersey overwhelmingly passed a resolution to legalize recreational marijuana.

The numbers for the ballot measure were still being counted Wednesday morning, but more than 66% of voters supported the initiative, which allows people 21 and older to purchase marijuana in the Garden State.

Political expert Jeanette Hoffman told CBS2 the state legislature is now tasked with passing a law and putting guidelines in place.

“Setting up licenses for people who want to set up dispensaries. You’re talking about setting a limit for THC in products, such as edibles. You’re talking about setting up fines for driving under impairment of marijuana,” she said. “You’re talking about setting up the tax level of how this product is going to be taxed and where that money is actually going to go. Will it go back to communities? Will it go back to a general fund in the budget?”

So the public likely won’t be able to buy marijuana at the start of 2021. In other states with similar legislation, it has often taken about four years to get the cannabis industry set up with rules and regulations.

There is opposition to the now-passed ballot measure, specifically on the local level. In fact, 70 municipalities have already signed a pact to not allow dispensaries in their towns.

