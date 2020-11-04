NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City was largely peaceful and calm overnight after stores boarded up in preparation for potential unrest on Election Day.
There were some demonstrations earlier in the day Tuesday, but people CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with later on said there were more police on the street than protesters.
The NYPD said hundreds of extra officers were out patrolling overnight and will continue to have an increased presence over the next few days as ballots are counted and results come in.
Police are looking for any criminal opportunists trying to stir up problems at otherwise lawful demonstrations. They say they’re prepared for those who may take advantage of the unrest to loot or destroy, as was the case in late May and early June.
“My message to anyone who wants to cause violence and destruction is, ‘Don’t even try it. We know who you are, and you will be arrested,'” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.
NYPD officials say they have more intel on protests now than they did a few months ago and they’re prepared.
