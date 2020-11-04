MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Voters in Nassau and Suffolk counties cast their ballots in two pivotal Congressional races.

Three-term incumbent Republican Lee Zeldin declared victory against Democrat Nancy Goroff in the race for New York’s 1st District.

Republican State Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino also declared victory against Democrat Jackie Gordon for the 2nd District seat vacated by retiring longtime Congressman Peter King.

Tens of thousands of absentee ballots have yet to be counted, but the Zeldin and Garbarino campaigns indicate those ballots cannot overcome their leads.

In Central/Eastern Suffolk County, Zeldin — an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump — faced a hard fought challenge from Stony Brook scientist Goroff.

Goroff’s campaign manager said we owe it to voters that every single ballot left to be opened is counted.

But late Tuesday night, Zeldin was already talking about working across the aisle in his fourth term.

Farther west in a district that straddles Nassau and Suffolk, the race for the seat vacated by King. The man he endorsed — Garbarino — said he was confident he’ll be named the winner over Army veteran and local politician Gordon.

“I’m so excited to be going down to Washington to be able to bring money home, to be able to bring support home to the residents here,” Garbarino said.

“There’s a time for government and a time for politics, and what our community and country has to do so much better now than what we saw happen four years ago, is that we need to come together when the election is over and we need to work with each other,” said Zeldin. “We’re Americans first.”

Long Island’s Congressional delegation has long been split equally — two Democrats and two Republicans.

So for now, it looks like that balance will remain. The two most contested races remain in Republican hands, even as absentee ballots will not even be counted for a week.

