TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Plastic and paper bags will be banned in New Jersey.
Single-use paper and plastic will be prohibited in all stores and food service businesses.
Disposable food containers and cups made of polystyrene foam will also be banned.
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed the legislation, which will take effect in May 2022. Businesses and consumers will have 18 months to prepare for the change.
