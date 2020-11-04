ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy, plastic bag ban, Styrofoam Ban

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Plastic and paper bags will be banned in New Jersey.

Single-use paper and plastic will be prohibited in all stores and food service businesses.

MORE: New Jersey Lawmakers Pass Ban On Plastic Bags, Paper Bags And Styrofoam Containers

Disposable food containers and cups made of polystyrene foam will also be banned.

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed the legislation, which will take effect in May 2022. Businesses and consumers will have 18 months to prepare for the change.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply