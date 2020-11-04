ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can finally kick off the nice stretch of weather! Temps will not be as chilly as nights past. Skies will be mostly clear as well, and there will be some 30s north and west of NYC.

Thursday is a good 3-7 degrees milder than today around the area. NYC’s high temp: 65. The only “hiccup” around the area would be some increasing PM clouds near the coast as another low rides up. No rain is expected.

Saturday and Sunday are just spectacular, sunny skies and both days around 70! Enjoy!

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply