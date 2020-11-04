Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We can finally kick off the nice stretch of weather! Temps will not be as chilly as nights past. Skies will be mostly clear as well, and there will be some 30s north and west of NYC.
Thursday is a good 3-7 degrees milder than today around the area. NYC’s high temp: 65. The only “hiccup” around the area would be some increasing PM clouds near the coast as another low rides up. No rain is expected.
Saturday and Sunday are just spectacular, sunny skies and both days around 70! Enjoy!
