NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over 20 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to “hijack” a peaceful protest and cause destruction in Midtown.

A large group of protesters starting through Midtown on Wednesday evening, demanding to protect the results of the election.

They marched down Fifth Avenue and gathered in Washington Square Park, calling for all votes to be counted.

It’s organized by a group called Protect the Vote.

The march is one of many across the country with that same message.

The protest was peaceful, but police later reported incidents of people starting fires and throwing garbage and eggs.

We support everyone's right to self-expression, but setting fires puts others at risk and will not be tolerated. We are working to de-escalate the situation near Morton Street in the West Village to prevent further damage from occurring. pic.twitter.com/4nTK6UUBzC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

In a tweet, the NYPD said, “We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech. Our top priority is and always will be safety. We have arrested more than 20 individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan.”

Police say several officers were injured.

