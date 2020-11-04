WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A grand jury has declined to indict a New Rochelle police officer in the shooting death of Kamal Flowers, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced Wednesday.

“The death of Kamal Flowers was tragic. His family and friends have lost a loved one and are devastated by this loss. I am deeply saddened by his death because his life mattered. Any use of deadly force is difficult to accept. We want the Flowers family and the people of New Rochelle to know, this investigation took top priority for this office, and, even as we have been challenged by the coronavirus — we did everything to ensure the investigation’s veracity,” Scarpino said.

Flowers was shot following a traffic stop in New Rochelle on June 5.

According to authorities, police officers initially deployed a Taser against Flowers during the traffic stop. Flowers then pulled out a pistol and aimed at the officers. Police officer Alec McKenna fired, killing Flowers.

According to Scarpino, McKenna testified before the grand jury, waiving immunity. The grand jury heard from 35 people, including a dozen members of the New Rochelle Police Department, 11 civilians and four witnesses from other public agencies. The grand jury also examined the pistol found at the scene, and reviewed more than 200 exhibits. Scarpino says an expert DNA analysis revealed DNA found on the pistol’s trigger matched Flowers’.

It was New Rochelle’s first officer-involved shooting in seven years.

