NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people are in police custody after the NYPD says they tried to “hijack” peaceful protests in Midtown, Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Demonstrators are demanding every vote in the election is counted.

The NYPD said no officers were injured, but more than 50 people were arrested. They said everything was peaceful, until the lawbreakers tried to infiltrate the protests.

One day after Election Night, the violence and unrest the mayor and police commissioner have been trying to avoid lit up near Washington Square Park.

Bicycle cops were seen kettling protesters, dragging one through the crowd. Both sides tussled in the street.

Protesters threw garbage, eggs and even lit fires across the West Village. Officers hurried to extinguish them.

Multiple groups with varying messages had protests planned for Wednesday night.

The NYPD said those arrested “attempted to hijack a peaceful protest.”

We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech. Our top priority is and always will be safety. We have arrested more than 20 individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/5SzZ6lDWEz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

For most of the afternoon and evening, the marching was peaceful. Demonstrators with “Protect the Results” made their way down Fifth Avenue with the NYPD escorting them. Their message was direcated toward the president.

“I am here tonight, because we want 45 to know that we are not going to stop until all the votes are counted,” protester Winsome Pendergrass told CBS2.

“There are facts and there is libel, and his claims have been false,” said Jon Carter.

Those arrested were taken to Manhattan Central Booking, where charges were pending.

