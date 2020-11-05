ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, New York, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will take a hyperlocal approach to address an uptick of coronavirus cases on Staten Island.

City health officials are keeping a close eye on two zip codes – 10305 and 10314 in the Rosebank and Bull’s Head neighborhoods.

WATCH: Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing 

The city will add 10 new testing sites, as well as rapid testing sites, to contain the spread.

Positive cases will be followed-up by the test and trace corps.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The mayor said community outreach is a central part of the plan.

“We’re going to turn to elected officials, clergy, community-based organizations, health care providers — you name it,” he said Thursday. “We’ve found when you bring together that coalition, you reach deep into communities, and it makes a huge difference.”

Health officials say, right now, there is no specific exposure event or explanation for the uptick.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply