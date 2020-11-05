NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind an attempted robbery that turned into a shootout Monday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Maujer Street between Union Ave. and Lorimer St. in Williamsburg.

Police said a 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were approached by two suspects with a gun who demanded the man’s watch.

When the woman tried to intervene, the suspects allegedly shot her in the ankle.

That’s when police said another man came out of 30 Maujer Street and started shooting at the suspects, who returned fire.

The suspects took off in an unknown direction, and the other shooter fled the scene in a blue Range Rover.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The first two suspects were seen getting out of a four-door Hyundai sedan in front of 1925 Church Avenue before the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

