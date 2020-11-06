ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released video shows a suspect fleeing the scene of a jewelry store robbery in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a store on West Burnside Avenue in Morris Heights.

Police said the suspect asked to see three gold necklaces, worth about $1,000.

After they were placed on the counter, he allegedly grabbed them and ran out.

A store employee confronted the man, but police said he was threatened with a knife.

Investigators say they’re searching for a man 35 to 40 years old, 6′ to 6’2″ tall, last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow and blue striped polo short, black and white sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

