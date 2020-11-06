ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
HARTFORD, CONN. (CBSNewYork) – A rollback on reopening began Friday in Connecticut.

It follows an increase in coronavirus cases.

Phase 2.1 went into effect at midnight.

Under the new phase, restaurants must revert back to 50% capacity restrictions. They were previously at 75%.

The state is also urging its residents to stay home every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless absolutely necessary.

