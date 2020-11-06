NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s been more than a year since 19-year-old Lucas Silverio rushed through a burning building in the Bronx to rescue a toddler.

Both died the next day of their injuries, but the young hero’s bravery is being honored with a street renamed for him, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Friday.

Finding solace in a street sign. Lucas’s heartbroken mother, father and family can now look up and see his name hung high just down the street from their Belmont apartment.

“He was such a great boy, not because he was my son. You can see how people feel about him,” said Victor Silverio, Lucas’s father. “Today, he would be 21.”

On what would have been Lucas’s birthday, Grote Street in the Bronx was officially renamed Lucas Yoaldy Silverio Mendoza Way.

Grote St. in Belmont Bronx has been renamed after a teenager, 19 year old Lucas Silverio, who rescued a toddler from a burning building. Both suffered serious burns and died from their injuries days later. The hope is this street sign brings the family some solace @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Jeta3oY1vM — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) November 6, 2020

“Not all heroes wear capes. Not all heroes wear masks,” said Lucas’s cousin.

In June 2019, a fire broke out at Lucas’s apartment building on Garden Street. He was running to evacuate with his family when he heard the cries of a 3-year-old girl.

Lucas went upstairs to rescue the toddler. Both suffered severe burns and later succumbed to their injuries.

MORE: ‘Immensely Good’ Hero’s Sacrifice In Fire May Be Honored With Bronx Street Renaming

“When I saw him in the intensive care unit, it was a shock for me. I suffered a lot. I was hoping, believing he was going to make it,” Silverio said about his son. “There are a lot of people, they die and nobody remembers… [Lucas] was remembered by everybody.”

City Councilmember Ritchie Torres helped describe the young man’s courage and call to action.

“Instead of fleeing for safety as most people would’ve done, Lucas bravely ran further into the burning building,” Torres said.

Lucas worked at the public library and had dreams of becoming a physical therapist.

His parents told CBS2 the entire community treated their son like a hero. They’re now looking for a space in Belmont to paint a mural in Lucas’s honor.

Not a day goes by that the family doesn’t think of Lucas. His legacy remains alive.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.