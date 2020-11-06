NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets officially have a new owner, and he’s getting right to work making big moves.

Nearly a year after the Mets started talks to sell the team, the sale has been completed.

The new owner, Steve Cohen, tweeted Friday, “It’s official, we are closed.”

It’s official , we are closed . — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 6, 2020

The man affectionately known as Uncle Steve purchased the club from longtime owners the Wilpons for a record price of $2.4 billion.

RELATED STORY: MLB Owners Approve Sale Of New York Mets To Steve Cohen; De Blasio Says There’s No Objection From City

His first act was to clean house in the front office, starting with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. After two years as the Mets GM, Van Wagenen has been given his walking papers.

Special assistant Omar Minaya is also out, as well as several other front office members, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

Sandy Alderson will take over as team president and will now build the front office from scratch.

Steve Cohen’s statement following today’s closing of the #Mets sale. pic.twitter.com/eguBPH3mHl — New York Mets (@Mets) November 6, 2020

The Mets also offered a message from their new owner, saying in part, “The 2021 season is right around the corner and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The team is planning on having their introductory press conference for Cohen on Tuesday.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.