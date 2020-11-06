NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the prowl for a man accused of stealing people’s jewelry on the subway.

The suspect allegedly struck four times between Oct. 16 and Nov. 3.

Police said in the first incident, the suspect approached a 39-year-old man and 36-year-old woman aboard a northbound Q train at Union Square and demanded the woman’s engagement ring. He made off with the ring, valued at $7,000.

Less than a week later, police said the suspect grabbed a 31-year-old woman’s arm aboard a southbound F train at the West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station. He allegedly simulated he had a gun in his pants, and stole her ring, worth $95.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The next day, police said the suspect approached a 50-year-old man while he was waiting for an elevator. He allegedly displayed a gun and demanded the man’s jewelry, making off with a necklace valued at $1,190 and ring worth $600.

Then on Tuesday, police said the suspect was armed with a gun when he approached a 32-year-old man and woman aboard a Brooklyn-bound N train headed to the 36th Street station and told them to place their rings on the seat.

He allegedly got away with rings valued at $3,000.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect taken after the Oct. 23 crime.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.