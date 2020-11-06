ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Target has a consumer alert for parents.

The retailer is recalling a brand of boots for toddlers.

Target is recalling a brand of boots for toddlers. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Cat and Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online for both boys and girls.

The boots have an elastic lace with a toggle on top that’s supposed to be used to keep out snow, but if it breaks, it becomes a choking hazard.

So far, there are no reports of any children being hurt.

Anyone who owns the boots should return them to Target for a full refund.

