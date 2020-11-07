NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released video shows a suspect fleeing the scene of a jewelry store robbery in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a store on West Burnside Avenue in Morris Heights.
Police said the suspect asked to see three gold necklaces, worth about $1,000.
After they were placed on the counter, he allegedly grabbed them and ran out.
A store employee confronted the man, but police said he was threatened with a knife.
Investigators say they’re searching for a man 35 to 40 years old, 6′ to 6’2″ tall, last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow and blue striped polo short, black and white sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
