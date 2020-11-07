NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cheers erupted across New York City moments after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election.

CBS News and other media outlets made the projection around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, saying he was projected to win Pennsylvania, giving him enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Moments later, cheers could be heard across various parts of New York City.

Cheers from windows in New York City as Joe Biden has been projected President-Elect of the United States. The current electoral vote count is Biden 273 and Trump 213. @cbsnewyork #CBSN pic.twitter.com/LMC8i635PJ — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) November 7, 2020

#bidenharis2020 Celebrations starting in #NYC streets as people learn @JoeBiden is now president elect after days of counting and defeating @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4x9IJPanRP — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 7, 2020

Was walking to get coffee when all of a sudden I heard cheering, horns honking and banging on pots and pans. Ran back up to take this… NYC pic.twitter.com/u4qzrRkASc — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) November 7, 2020

More reaction in New York City @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/wf2vx9WAUT — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 7, 2020

