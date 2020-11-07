BREAKING NEWSCBS News Projects Joe Biden Elected President
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Election 2020, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cheers erupted across New York City moments after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election.

CBS News and other media outlets made the projection around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, saying he was projected to win Pennsylvania, giving him enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

More Coverage From CBS Philly

Moments later, cheers could be heard across various parts of New York City.

MORE: Joe Biden Projected To Win Election As 46th President After Tough Campaign In Deeply Divided Nation

More Election 2020 Coverage:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments (2)
  1. CYRUS says:
    November 7, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Change is often good, but it is wise to not have overly high expectations that this change in leadership will solve all of our problems. It will still require hard work, a clear perspective, and people working together to achieve any real change.

    Reply
  2. Whyputaname says:
    November 7, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    YAAAAAAYYYYY Way to go Joe!!!!!

    Donald YOU’RE FIRED!!!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply