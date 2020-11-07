NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cheers erupted across New York City moments after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election.
CBS News and other media outlets made the projection around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, saying he was projected to win Pennsylvania, giving him enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.
Moments later, cheers could be heard across various parts of New York City.
Cheers from windows in New York City as Joe Biden has been projected President-Elect of the United States. The current electoral vote count is Biden 273 and Trump 213. @cbsnewyork #CBSN pic.twitter.com/LMC8i635PJ
— Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) November 7, 2020
#bidenharis2020 Celebrations starting in #NYC streets as people learn @JoeBiden is now president elect after days of counting and defeating @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4x9IJPanRP
— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 7, 2020
Was walking to get coffee when all of a sudden I heard cheering, horns honking and banging on pots and pans. Ran back up to take this… NYC pic.twitter.com/u4qzrRkASc
— Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) November 7, 2020
NYC right now @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HZP2YSIUZz
— Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) November 7, 2020
People are cheering in #NewYorkCity as @CBSNews projects that @JoeBiden will win the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/gxZD1s4bDw
— Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 7, 2020
More reaction in New York City @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/wf2vx9WAUT
— Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 7, 2020
Change is often good, but it is wise to not have overly high expectations that this change in leadership will solve all of our problems. It will still require hard work, a clear perspective, and people working together to achieve any real change.
YAAAAAAYYYYY Way to go Joe!!!!!
Donald YOU’RE FIRED!!!!!!!