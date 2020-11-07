ELECTION 2020CBS News Projects Joe Biden Elected President
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State Area is experiencing another spike in COVID cases.

On Saturday, New Jersey reported about 3,200 new cases, which is over 1,000 more from Friday.

It’s the highest daily count since April 27, when the pandemic was at its peak.

New York is also seeing a troubling trend with nearly 3,600 positive tests Friday.

That’s the highest number since May.

Cases have been rising in Connecticut as well.

The state entered Phase 2.1 Friday, which reverted some of its reopening plans from Phase 3.

